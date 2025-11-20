2025 El Paso County Veteran of the Year Award nominations open

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Division of Veterans Services has announced that nominations for the 2025 El Paso County Veteran of the Year Award are open!

The annual award serves to recognize a local veteran who has demonstrated exemplary military service, community involvement, and a commitment to supporting fellow veterans.

“Our Veterans continue to strengthen our community through their leadership, compassion, and service. This award recognizes those who carry the spirit of service into their civilian lives and continue to make a positive impact here in El Paso County.” Vernon Stewart, El Paso County Community Resources Executive Director

Nominations will be accepted through April 1, 2026, and qualified veterans include;



Those who have been honorably discharged or retired from the U.S. Armed Forces, including the Reserves, National Guard, or United States Merchant Marines

Reside in El Paso County, Colorado

Demonstrate an ongoing commitment to serving their community and supporting other Veterans

The award has been given to a local veteran since 2017. The past recipients can be found below:



Thomas Miller (2024)

Joseph Lewis (2023)

Roger Ehrke (2022)

Skyler Nelson (2021)

Nannette Brédé Mueller (2020)

Duane France (2019)

Victor Fernandez (2018)

Leo Martinez (2017)

To nominate a veteran, visit El Paso County's website or contact the El Paso County Division of Veterans Services at (719)520-7750 or vet@elpasoco.com.

