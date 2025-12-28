2 rollover crashes on Powers Saturday night prompt closures in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two separate rollover crashes shut down parts of Powers Boulevard Saturday evening, according to officials.

The Colorado Springs Police Department reported the first crash at Constitution Avenue and Powers on one of its social media pages just before 5:30 p.m.

The roadway was shut down at the intersection for roughly two hours before being reopened just around 7 p.m., the Stetsons Hills substation confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

The second crash happened just south of the intersection near East Platte Avenue along Powers, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported by the Colorado Springs Fire Department at around 6:30 p.m. They responded on scene to extract someone from a vehicle, who was then taken to a hospital.

The Stetson Hills substation confirmed the crash was a rollover and was likely caused after someone was T-boned.

Delays are expected in the area.

The Colorado Springs Gazette's Nick Smith contributed to this article.

