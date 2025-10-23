19-year-old identified as driver in deadly crash along Uintah Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity and more information about a deadly crash involving a 19-year-old.

Police responded to reports of a car crashing into a house along Uintah Street around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, October 10.

When they arrived, they located the 19-year-old driver, who was later identified as Isai Martinez, dead at the scene of the crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Major Crash Team was conducting the investigation, and at the time of their release, they believed excessive speed was a factor in the crash, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

No injuries were reported by the residents of the home.

This was the 46th traffic fatality this year, according to the department, and at this time last year, there were 42 fatalities.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

Around 11:45 p.m. on October 10, CSPD officers were sent to the 2200 block of Uintah Street and 22nd Street.

The Communications Center received a call about a car crashing into a house.

When officers arrived at the home, they found that the driver, later identified as Martinez, was dead. CSPD told News5 there were no additional passengers in the car.

CSPD says that the residents in the house were not injured.

___

YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for answers after the YMCA of Pueblo announced it’s permanently closing Camp Jackson in Rye. YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.