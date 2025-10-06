18-year-old identified as the driver killed during a head-on collision along the MLK Bypass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that an 18-year-old has been identified as the man killed in a deadly head-on collision from last week.

On Sunday, September 28, officers received a call regarding a possible head-on crash near the start of the MLK Bypass and Circle Drive.

Watch Our Original Coverage Live From the Scene in the Video Player Below.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Jonathan Stover dead on the scene. Another man was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition at the time.

Police say that the man remains in the hospital but is still in stable condition as of their most recent update.

At this time, alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash, according to CSPD.

