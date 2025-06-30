16-year-old identified as the person killed in a minibike crash at Union and Dublin Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police have released new information about a crash that we now know led to the death of a 16-year-old following a June 15 crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the teenager was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on June 23. Due to his age and Colorado law, the teen's identity will not be released to the public.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Union Boulevard. Colorado Springs Police say their investigation revealed three people were traveling along minibikes south along Union Boulevard toward Dublin Boulevard.

As the group approached the intersection, the teenager allegedly entered the intersection against a red light. That's when a car traveling eastbound through the intersection and the minibike. First responders were able to get the teenager to the hospital, but ultimately, he would die from his injuries five days later on June 20.

The driver of the car was uninjured in the crash. Police did not clarify in their news release if the driver of the car is facing any charges or if charges are pending. We have reached out and are awaiting a response.

CSPD says this is the 18th traffic fatality this year, and at this time last year, there had already been 30 traffic fatalities.

