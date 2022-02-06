Live Updates: U.S. women's hockey team takes on Switzerland

The U.S women's hockey team earned an impressive victory over the ROC Saturday morning, and they're right back in action Sunday morning against a Swiss squad that has yet to win a game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Americans held the ROC scoreless Saturday, and they're hopeful they'll have the same result Sunday against Switzerland.

Follow along below for live updates from the United States' game against Switzerland.

First period

0:00 - Puck is dropped for the United States' tilt against Switzerland. Americans wearing white, Swiss wearing red. The Americans have never lost to Switzerland in women's hockey at the Olympics, just FYI.

3:57 - The Americans give up a 2-on-1 rush for the Swiss, but U.S. goaltender Alex Cavallini came up with the big stop to keep the game scoreless.