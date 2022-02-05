Live Updates: U.S. women's hockey team takes on ROC

After taking down Finland in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. women's hockey team is squaring off against the ROC with hopes of staying unbeaten at this year's Olympic hockey tournament. The Americans will need to do so without Brianna Decker, but players like Alex Carpenter and Abby Roque stepped up admirably after Decker exited the team's opening contest with a lower-body injury.

Follow along below for live updates from the Americans' showdown against the ROC as the game unfolds.

First period

0:00 - Puck is dropped for USA vs. ROC! The U.S. is wearing their new blue sweaters for the first time at these Olympics while the Russian athletes are rocking their white duds. Somehow, the ROC might be getting the W in the uniform department. Yikes.

4:48 - Kendall Coyne Schofield gets a breakaway, but her scoring bid gets shut down by ROC goaltender Maria Sorokina. Great opportunity for the U.S. captain.

5:27 - The Americans head to their first power play of the game after ROC's Alexandra Vafina gets called for hooking. Nothing doing on the advantage, though.

10:03 - ROC's Valeria Pavlova gets a partial breakaway, but she was unable to get a shot on USA netminder Nicole Hensley as a pair of U.S. defenders were closing in.

11:08 - Yelena Provorova heads to the box for tripping. Kendall Coyne Schofield's strong skating claims yet another soul.

12:29 - Savannah Harmon breaks the ice and gives the U.S. the early 1-0 lead. Heck of a play from Hilary Knight to stave off an ROC defender and feed Harmon, who was waiting on the doorstep.

20:00 - After racing into the U.S. zone, Anna Shokhina fired a puck on net trying to tie the game up at one goal apiece. Unfortunately her shot came long after the clock hit zeroes to end the period. The Americans weren't very stoked about it, so a minor scrum followed at the horn.

Second period

3:18 - 4-on-4 hockey! Hayley Scamurra goes to the box for tripping, and Nina Pirogova joins her in the box for the same offense. Lots of extra ice for both teams to work with.

4:30 - Quality scoring chance for Kendall Coyne Schofield, but Sorokina makes the big pad save to deny her.

6:57 - Huge save by Hensley to keep the ROC off the board. A turnover in the defensive zone led to a dangerous scoring chance for Anna Shokhina, but the U.S. netminder shut the door. Impressive save given how little action she'd seen through the first period.

8:51 - Hilary Knight redirects a Savannah Harmon point shot past Sorokina to give the U.S. a 2-0 lead. Another impressive play from Knight, who's been making an impact all over the ice throughout the game.

13:30 - Hensley comes up with another big stop, this time on an ROC 3-on-1 rush.

15:37 - Polina Bolgareva heads to the box for cross-checking and the Americans get another power play opportunity. No luck on the advantage, but multiple quality scoring chances.

19:28 - USA's Abbey Murphy sits for an illegal hit. Womp womp.