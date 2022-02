LIVE UPDATES: Shiffrin in GS, Kilde in men's downhill highlight packed day of skiing

It’s shaping up to be a dream day on the slopes for Mikaela Shiffrin and boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who could both score Olympic gold on a jam-packed Sunday of Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Thanks to a weather postponement, Kilde’s men’s downhill – originally planned for Saturday evening – will take place directly in between the first and second runs of the women’s giant slalom, where Shiffrin is the defending gold medalist.

EVENT START TIME Women's Giant Slalom – Run 1 8:30 p.m. ET Men's Downhill 11 p.m. ET Women's Giant Slalom – Run 2 1:30 a.m. ET

8:11 p.m. ET – Wind conditions looking up

After back-to-back days of weather postponements due to high winds at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, current measurements are holding steady at a calm 2.5 m/s (5.6 mph) at the giant slalom start gate.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/nathanfenno/status/1490492057630044160

7:42 p.m. ET – Mikaela Shiffrin arrives

The defending Olympic giant slalom gold medalist has taken to the slopes a the Yanging Alpine Skiing Center. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1490483440302673921

7:35 p.m. ET – Start Lists

WOMEN'S GIANT SLALOM RUN 1

MEN'S DOWNHILL

Petra Vlhova leads off, Mikaela Shiffrin starts 7th.