Leon Marchand wins gold in 200m fly; 200m breaststroke to come

Leon Marchand of France celebrates victory after winning the gold medal in the Men's 200m Butterfly Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris.
Leon Marchand is bidding for a pair of Wednesday gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Night 5 of swimming. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

