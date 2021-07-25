Watch
Lee Kiefer becomes first American woman to win gold in individual foil

Lee Kiefer celebrates winning a gold medal in women's individual foil
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jul 25, 2021
Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. 

Kiefer was well-paced in her attacks and ambitious when creating scoring opportunities. In the rounds leading up to the gold-medal match she was a force to be reckoned with, pulling out a clutch 15-13 victory over Canadian Eleanor Harvey in the round of 16 before dominating the semifinal match against Larisa Korobeynikova. Kiefer only needed on period to down the eventual bronze medalist 15-6. 

The gold medal is the ninth total medal for Team USA and the first won by any American in an individual foil event since 1904. 

