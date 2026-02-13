At 46, Sarah Schleper finished last in the women’s Olympic super-G, but making history alongside her son meant more than a medal. The Alpine skier became the oldest to compete at an Olympics and the first mother to share the Games with her son. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Last place as good as gold for record-breaking Alpine skier Sarah Schleper
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.