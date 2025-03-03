Kroger Chairman and CEO resigns following investigation into personal conduct

Associated Press - Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen is stepping down after an internal investigation into his personal conduct.

The company said Monday that the investigation into McMullen’s personal conduct was unrelated to the business, but was found to be inconsistent with Kroger’s business ethics policy.

Board member Ronald Sargent will serve as chairman and interim CEO, effective immediately.

McMullen, 64, began his career with Kroger in 1978 as a part-time bagger and stock clerk. He has served as Kroger's CEO since 2014.

Kroger is the parent company of the popular Colorado chain King Soopers.

___





Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range In the latest Colorado collared wolf activity map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the state’s gray wolves have greatly expanded their footprint compared to a month ago. Latest Colorado wolf activity map shows movements closer to Front Range

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.