Korea controls men's team sabre final from start to finish en route to gold

Just hours after requiring a late comeback to knock off Germany in the men's sabre team semifinal, the Korean trio of Kim Jungwhan, Oh Sanguk and Gu Bongil had a much easier go of it in the gold medal match against Italy. A 45-26 win in which Korea led after each set earned them the gold medal and the top step on the podium.

Kim and Gu, who collectively outscored their Italian opponents 25-14, defended their gold medal after being parts of the Korea team that won gold in London in 2012.

Italy's Luca Curatoli, Aldo Montano and Enrico Berre', who reached the final after a dramatic 45-43 win over Hungary in the semifinal, finish with silver. The medal marks the 21st that the nation has won in this event, the most of any country.

Hungary's team of Aron Szilaygi, Csanad Gemesi and Andras Szatmari defeated Germany 45-40 to win the bronze medals.

The United States, made up of Andrew Mackiewicz, Eli Dershwitz, and Daryl Homer, entered the competition as the 7-seed. The team fell to Hungary 45-36 in the quarterfinal and then to Iran by the same score in the 5-8 classification.

While the Americans were slated to face ROC in the 7th place match, they were forced to withdraw due to not having enough players after Mackiewicz and Homer were both forced out due to injury.