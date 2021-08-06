Watch
Kenya's Jepchirchir, Kosgei win gold, silver in women's marathon; USA's Seidel claims bronze

KAWAGOE, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Athletes compete in the Women's Marathon Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on August 07, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 20:32:48-04

FINALS RACE DETAIL

Kenyan 27-year-old Peres Jepchirchir claimed the gold medal in Saturday's women's marathon final at the Tokyo Olympics, grinding to her historic time of two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds to edge countrywoman Brigid Kosgei.

Kosgei finished less than a half-minute behind Jepchirchir, finishing in 2:27:36.

Jepchirchir and Kosgei ensured for Kenya at least one women's marathon medal in six consecutive Olympic Games, dating back to Sydney 2000.

Team USA was well-represented in the race, too, as 27-year-old Molly Seidel finished in 2:27:46 -- good for the United States' first medal in the women's marathon since Athens 2004.

Seidel is the third American to medal in the women's marathon, in just her third career effort in the event.

