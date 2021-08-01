Kenya's Ferguson Rotich through to 800m final with fastest time

TOKYO - Kenya's Ferguson Rotich cruised into the 800m final with the fastest run of the semifinal on Sunday, setting himself up as a strong contender to succeed compatriot David Rudisha as the new king of the event.

Double Olympic gold medalist Rudisha's persistent injuries denied him the chance to defend his title, opening the way for a new champion to emerge.

Rotich, the 2019 world bronze medalist, clocked 1:44.04 and was so confident as he approached the end of his race that he looked behind to encourage those trailing him to keep up as he crossed the line.

Another Kenyan, Emmanuel Korir, who came to Japan boasting this year's second-fastest run, also went through.

Australia's Peter Bol came from behind in his semifinal to push through to the final with a personal best of 1:44.11. The United States' Clayton Murphy, Olympic bronze medalist five years ago in Rio, came second, enough for a place in the final.

There was drama in the heats as Botswana's 2012 Olympic silver medalist Nijel Amos got tangled up and fell.

Amos was initially out of Wednesday's final following his fall but the 27-year-old was later reinstated, expanding the field to nine athletes, after the meeting referee judged that he had been impeded by American Isaiah Jewett, who also fell.

The first two from each heat proceed to the final and the next two fastest also advance to the medal round.