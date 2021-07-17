Keldon Johnson, JaVale McGee added to men's Olympic basketball roster

Team USA has found its replacements for Bradley Beal and Kevin Love.

USA Basketball announced Friday that Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee and rising San Antonio Spurs star Keldon Johnson have been added to Team USA's roster ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in light of Beal and Love being unable to participate in the Games.

McGee, 33, is a three-time NBA champion — two with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Los Angeles Lakers — who will be making his Olympic debut when the men's basketball competition begins in Tokyo. Johnson, meanwhile, is very familiar with Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich, who is also his head coach on the Spurs. Just 21 years old, Johnson will be making his Olympic debut as well after logging 12.8 points per game as a second-year player in the NBA.

Three other NBA stars — Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — have all yet to join Team USA in any of their pre-Olympic exhibition contests as they are in the midst of the NBA Finals.

The men's Olympic basketball competition begins Sunday, July 25 at Saitama Super Arena. The U.S. men's first game will take place that evening against France.