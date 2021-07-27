Katrina Lehis leads team to Estonia's first fencing gold in women's team epee event

Katrina Lehis already etched her name into history as the first fencer from Estonia to win an Olympic medal by claiming a bronze in the women's individual epee event earlier this week, but she didn't stop there. The 26-year-old delivered the final touch against South Korea in the gold medal match of the women's team epee event to clinch Estonia's first ever fencing gold.

Lehis, Julia Beljajava and Erika Kirpu entered the quarterfinals seeded seventh out of eight teams. The three women collectively scored 36 points to South Korea's 32. Song Sera, Kang Young Ming and Choi In-jeong took home the silver.

Italy's team of Rosella Fiamingo, Frederic Isola and Maria Navarria defeated China 32-21 to claim the bronze.

Katharine Holmes, Courtney Hurley and Kelley Hurley made up the U.S. team that lost to South Korea 38-33 in the quarterfinals but ultimately finished fifth with a 33-26 win over Hong Kong and a 33-26 win over Poland.