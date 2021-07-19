Katie Lou Samuelson tests positive for COVID-19, replaced by Jackie Young for Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team will be without Katie Lou Samuelson at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Basketball 3x3 announced Monday that Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to make the trip to Japan for the Games.

Samuelson also confirmed the news herself via Instagram.

Samuelson was a key contributor on the women's 3x3 basketball team. Alongside Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray, the quartet qualified the U.S. for the Olympics and won the Big Twelve International Tournament in May.

Replacing Samuelson will be Jackie Young. Young, 23, is a shooting guard for the Las Vegas Aces. After being selected first overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft, Young was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team and finished her rookie campaign averaging 6.6 points per game.