Jessica Springsteen headlines U.S. Equestrian jumping team for Tokyo Olympics

Jessica Springsteen was born to run.

Or gallop?

The United States' jumping team for the Tokyo Olympics has been announced, and Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen, is officially set to make her Olympic debut.

Springsteen, 29, is currently ranked No. 3 on the U.S. rider list.

Joining her in Tokyo will be Kent Farrington (riding Gazelle), Laura Kraut (riding Baloutinue) and McLain Ward (riding Contagious). Springsteen will be riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

This will be Farrington's second consecutive appearance at the Olympics after earning a silver medal in Rio. The 40-year-old is also a former gold medalist at the Pan American Games.

Kraut, meanwhile, will be making her first Olympic appearance since winning a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Still, Kraut has stayed busy despite spending over a decade away from Olympic competition. In 2018, she, along with Ward, won a gold medal at the World Show Jumping Championships.

Ward is also no stranger to winning gold medals. The 45-year-old is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and also won a silver medal in Rio. This will be Ward's fifth trip to the Olympics.

The Olympic jumping competition is set to kick off on Monday, August 2 and run through Saturday, August 7.