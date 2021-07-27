Japan's Nagase, France's Agbegnenou win judo gold

Judo's 73kg women's weight class yielded the expected final, as No. 1 seed Clarisse Agbegnenou of France and No. 2 seed Tina Trstenjak of Slovakia squared off for gold.

Agbegnenou defeated Trstenjak less than a minute into golden score, as all three medal matches reached that stage, then hoisted the silver medalist into the air as both were in tears.

The bronze medals went to unseeded Maria Centracchio of Italy, who was overcome with emotion after surprising No. 8 seed Juul Franssen, and No. 4 seed Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada.

Men's 83kg

Japanese judoka Takanori Nagase stunned world No. 1 seed Matthias Casse of Belgium 1-0 in golden score to claim a berth in the gold medal match, then handled No. 6 Saeid Mollaei of Mongolia to win gold on home soil.

Both bronze medal matches would feature ippons, as Casse would claim bronze over Georgia's Tato Grigalashvili and Austria's Shamil Borchashvili took down Dominic Ressel of Germany.