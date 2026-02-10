After winning the mixed doubles curling silver medal on Tuesday, Americans Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin spoke with reporters about the final match against Sweden, the history they made, and the family, friends, and fans who helped them over the last week. Here’s more of what they had to say. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
'It's been a long time coming': U.S. mixed doubles curlers celebrate historic Olympic silver medal
