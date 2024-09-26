'I love you and it's time for me to leave the show,' Hoda Kotb to leave the Today Show early next year

Hoda Kotb has announced that while she will remain a part of the NBC/TODAY family, she will be leaving the TODAY Show early next year.

In a letter to TODAY staff, Kotb recounts that she had been weighing the decision for a while and recently felt a shift after her 60th birthday.

"I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie," says Kotb.

Kotb will remain with TODAY through early next year before moving to an unspecified role within the NBC family.

"Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

Hoda Kotb

More on her decision here.

