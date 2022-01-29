How to watch Red Gerard at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard sets out to defend his title in slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

Gerard surprised even himself by seizing gold in PyeongChang at just 17 years, 226 days old, becoming the youngest champion in Olympic snowboarding history. He stayed up late binging a TV show the night before, slept in, nearly missed his ride to the venue and then sealed the win on his final run with a big frontside air near the start and a triple cork 1440 to close.

Now 21, Gerard's coming off a stellar U.S. Olympic qualifying season after having to undergo knee surgery in August 2020. He finished runner-up during March's Aspen Grand Prix behind reigning world champion Marcus Kleveland of Norway, then won both December Dew Tour events to defend his title and last month's Mammoth Grand Prix, nailing back-to-back 1620s on his final run.

A win would make Gerard the first men's slopestyle rider to repeat titles, as the event makes its third Games appearance. He'll be challenged by Kleveland and Canadians Mark McMorris and Sebastien Toutant, the respective reigning world and Olympic medalists in big air. At X Games last month, McMorris broke a tie with Shaun White for most slopestyle golds by winning his sixth. Kleveland won big air and knuckle huck.

Gerard was raised in Rocky River, Ohio. At age 10 his family moved to Silverthorne, Colorado, where he and his brothers built a rail park in the backyard. His sister Teighan, one of seven siblings, is a successful food blogger and cookbook author. He's currently dating U.S. women's slopestyle and big air athlete Hailey Langland, who is also on the Olympic team.

