How to watch Nathan Chen at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

The biggest name in U.S. figure skating, 22-year-old Nathan Chen looks to earn the one title he doesn't own at the 2022 Winter Games: Olympic singles gold. NBC and Peacock will be there to capture his every toe loop, Salchow, and Lutz.

Leading up to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, the figure skater’s exemplary record had cemented Chen as a marquee attraction. The then-18-year-old had recently landed an unprecedented five different quadruple jumps in a single competition; became the youngest men's national champion in over 50 years when he claimed gold at the 2017 U.S. Championships; and was hot off two Grand Prix victories and a men’s singles gold at the 2017 Grand Prix Final in December. Chen seemed primed to earn the United States’ first Olympic gold in men’s singles since Evan Lysacek at Vancouver 2010, and perhaps even set a world record along the way.

Team USA's Nathan Chen following a disappointing showing at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. USA Today

That didn’t happen. On February 16th, 2018, the Salt Lake City native fell against the ice and into 17th place during his men’s singles short program performance at the Games. He returned to the Gangneung Ice Arena the following day for his free skate routine and scored an Olympic record-worthy 215.08 points – elevating him to fifth place overall. Though the singles competition didn’t go his way, Chen did help the U.S. earn a bronze medal in the team event.

After PyeongChang, Chen went on a three-and-a-half-year winning streak that ended this past October. He fell during the short program at 2021 Skate America, but still earned bronze; during his second 2021-22 Grand Prix assignment, Skate Canada, Chen rebounded with another golden performance.

Most recently, Chen conquered the 2022 U.S. Championships -- earning his sixth consecutive national title. He broke his own personal short program record of 115.39 points (more than 30 points higher than his PyeongChang short score). During the evening's final free skate, rocketman Nathan Chen laughed off what could have easily been a full-on face-plant – but still delivered an out-of-this-world showing set to an Elton John medley in the process.

His performance at nationals solidified reports that Chen will return to the programs that produced his best scores for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Reflecting on his most recent disappointment at Skate America, Chen said: “[My winning streak] was inevitably going to end, right, at some point in time ... The only thing I can do is move forward. That’s where my mind’s at.”

It took only one week before Chen topped the podium again at Skate Canada, besting silver medalist Jason Brown by 48-point margin.

All of this to say: Once again, Nathan Chen heads towards the 2022 Winter Olympics with four years of experience and wisdom. And he remains the gold medal favorite.

