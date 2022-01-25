How to watch Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

A talented and experienced U.S. men's freeski team has potential to win all three events and match its Sochi slopestyle sweep at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

David Wise, a father of two, enters as the two-time defending gold medalist in halfpipe, while fellow American Alex Hall attempts to double – both in topping that possible first-through-third podium result, as well as winning big air's Olympic debut.

Leading a U.S. charge in freestyle events are aerialist Winter Vinecki and mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, with multiple competitive teammates in tow. Meanwhile, San Francisco-born Eileen Gu of China is poised to claim all three golds in women's freeski.

Wise broke his femur in early 2019, yet was back on skis by the end of the year. He clinched 2018 gold on his third and final run, dealing a stinging defeat to compatriot Alex Ferreira, who up until that point had posted the best three scores. Ferreira has been the top American this season, but he and Wise face mighty opponents in reigning world and X Games champion Nico Porteous of New Zealand and their own teammate Aaron Blunck.

Fresh off his first flagship X Games title in the event, Hall will contend for Olympic big air gold with reigning world champion Andri Ragettli of Switzerland, who just recently returned from a knee injury, and Austrian Matej Svancer, the world No. 1. Hall's bound to toss in a Buick grab or two while vying for slopestyle gold with teammates Nick Goepper, the 2014 bronze and 2018 silver medalist, and Colby Stevenson, who made a remarkable recovery in 2016 after a truck crash. The U.S. trio went one-two-three at December's Dew Tour, with Stevenson taking first, Hall second and Goepper third.

Three-time world medalist Ashley Caldwell has a shot to make the individual aerials podium, as does Vinecki, who ran a marathon on each of the seven continents before turning 15. Vinecki could also help earn the U.S. a medal in the new Olympic event of mixed team aerials. Two-time reigning world champion Maxim Burov, representing the ROC, is the men's favorite.

Kauf and her U.S. moguls teammates Olivia Giaccio, Kai Owens and Hannah Soar have a chance to reach the podium, while Canadian legend Mikael Kingsbury seeks a title defense on the men's side. Over in ski cross, two-time world champion Sandra Naeslund of Sweden is riding a near-perfect World Cup season, winning nine of the circuit's 10 big finals thus far.

Gu, 18, is undefeated in halfpipe this season and won world and X Games titles in both halfpipe and slopestyle in 2021. She won December's Steamboat World Cup by landing a competition-first double cork 1440. Her biggest test may come in slopestyle, matched up against Estonian Kelly Sildaru, who's won four X Games titles in the event. France's Tess Ledeux will also challenge.

Freestyle skiing kicks off Thursday, Feb. 3, with qualifying in women's moguls, followed the next week by big air and mixed team aerials' Olympic debuts, Feb. 6-8 and 10; and five days after Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC, the sport wraps Friday, Feb. 18, with finals in men's ski cross and halfpipe.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Freestyle Skiing Coverage Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Network/Stream Thu, 2/3

5:00a Women's Moguls Qualifying 1 USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/3

6:45a Men's Moguls Qualifying 1 USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/5

5:00a Men's Moguls Qualifying 2 USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/5

6:30a 🏅 Men's Moguls Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/6

5:00a Women's Moguls Qualifying 2 USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/6

6:30a 🏅 Women's Moguls Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/6

8:30p Women's Big Air Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/7

12:30a Men's Big Air Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/7

9:00p 🏅 Women's Big Air Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

10:00p 🏅 Men's Big Air Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/10

6:00a 🏅 Mixed Team Aerials Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/12

9:00p Women's Slopestyle Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

6:00a Women's Aerials Qualifying USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

8:30p 🏅 Women's Slopestyle Final NBC* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

11:30p Men's Slopestyle Qualifying USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/14

6:00a 🏅 Women's Aerials Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/14

8:30p 🏅 Men's Slopestyle Final USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/15

6:00a Men's Aerials Qualifying USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/16

6:00a 🏅 Men's Aerials Finals USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/16

8:30p Women's Halfpipe Qualifying NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/16

10:30p Women's Ski Cross Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/16

11:30p Men's Halfpipe Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/17

1:00a 🏅 Women's Ski Cross Finals USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/17

8:30p 🏅 Women's Halfpipe Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/17

10:45p Men's Ski Cross Qualifying USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/18

1:00a 🏅 Men's Ski Cross Finals NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/18

8:30p 🏅 Men's Halfpipe Final NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

*TV broadcast not live;

- W Aerials Qualifying: 6 a.m. → 2:15 p.m.

- W Slopestyle Final: 8:30 p.m. → 12:30 a.m. (Feb. 14)

- M Slopestyle Qualifying: 11:30 p.m. → 1 p.m. (Feb. 14)

- M Aerials Qualifying: 6 a.m. → 1:30 p.m.

- M Aerials Finals: 6 a.m. → noon