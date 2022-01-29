How to watch Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Nathan Chen gets a second shot to grab gold, veteran ice dance duos Madison Hubbell / Zach Donohue and Madison Chock / Evan Bates will try to out-lift, out-spin, and out-twizzle each other, and the Russian Olympic Committee's superstars attempt an unprecedented women's singles sweep at the 2022 Winter Olympics. NBC and Peacock will capture all the drama, spins, and quads, quads, quads from the Capitol Indoor Stadium .

Not even Nathan Chen's dazzling free skate at the 2018 PyeongChang Games could overcome the score deficit caused by his disastrous short program. After placing fifth overall, Chen kicked off a three-and-a-half-year winning streak that almost lasted until this year's U.S. Championships -- where he grabbed a sixth consecutive title. Also vying for men's gold: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu , the reigning two-time gold medalist who's battling back from injuries. The men's competition heats up the ice with the short program on Monday, February 7 at 8:15 PM EST.

Expect gorgeous performances from American women's singles skaters Mariah Bell , Alysa Liu , and Karen Chen . Bell, who at 25 became the oldest national gold medalist in almost a century at January's U.S. Championships, finally gets to showcase her talents to the world. Chen hopes to improve upon her 11th-place finish at the 2018 Olympics. And Liu, the trio's youngest at 16, could earn an eye-popping score, especially if she surprises with a quadruple jump. But the Russian Olympic Committee presents heavy hitters in Kamila Valieva , Anna Shcherbakova , and Aleksandra Trusova . Valieva isn't expected just to win gold, but also set an Olympic (or even world) record. Wake up early to catch the women's short program Tuesday, February 15 at 5:00 AM EST.

The figure skating team event gets underway with the men's short program qualification on Thursday, February 3rd at 8:55 pm EST. Ice dance competition starts with the rhythm dance on February 12th at 6 am EST, while the pairs short program begins Friday, February 18 at 5:30 AM EST.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every figure skating event. You can also see a full figure skating streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

SEE MORE: How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Coverage Schedule* Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Thurs | Feb 3 | 8.55 p.m. Team Event - Men's & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - Women's SP, Pairs FS NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event - M/W FS, Free Dance NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 7 | 8:15 p.m. Men's Singles Short Program NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed | Feb 9 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Men's Singles Free Skate NBC, USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 6:00 a.m. Ice Dance Rhythm Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Ice Dance Free Dance USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs | Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women’s Singles Free Skate USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 5:30 a.m. Pairs Short Program USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 6:00 a.m. 🏅 Pairs Free Skate NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for replays; check full schedule for detailed information.