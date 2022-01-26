How to watch Cross-Country Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

After capturing its first-ever Olympic cross-country skiing gold in 2018, an improved American squad looks to add more at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

Reigning overall World Cup champion Jessie Diggins helped win the PyeongChang team sprint title with since-retired Kikkan Randall by executing a dramatic, come-from-behind finish. She's back to defend her title, alongside either Rosie Brennan or Julia Kern, and to pursue a U.S.-first individual gold and/or women's individual podium. For 2022, both the individual sprint and 30km present Diggins with her best chances, as they're in her preferred technique of freestyle. The team sprint is in classical.

Diggins has continued her success on the world stage over the interim cycle. Last season she claimed the first Tour de Ski title by an American, then became the first U.S. woman to win an overall World Cup crystal globe, in addition to winning the distance globe. The world championships' most decorated U.S. cross-country skier was on pace to repeat her Tour victory this season when misfortune derailed momentum with an obstruction-caused crash in the Stage 4 sprint quarterfinals and catching a cold.

Norway, which took home a record 14 medals from PyeongChang, is poised to reproduce its success despite losing 15-time Olympic medalist Marit Bjoergen to retirement. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, winner of three golds in PyeongChang, returns as the current men's overall World Cup leader, while 14-time world champion Therese Johaug is back after a suspension excluded her from the 2018 Games. Each is a medal contender in all of their events.

Overall, Sweden possesses the stronger women's team. Led by current distance World Cup leader Frida Karlsson, the Swedes have the depth to populate podiums and take the relay. Klaebo, meanwhile, is expected to clash with ROC's Aleksandr Bolshunov, who took home one more medal in 2018 yet no golds. The rivals will likely duke it out in every race they compete.

Though high altitude may be a downside for some skiers, none have seen the 2022 venue and the weather there typically runs cold and dry, two optimal conditions for equitable racing.

Cross-country skiing kicks off Saturday, Feb. 5, with the women's skiathlon, and after the Feb. 13 men's relay on the same day as Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC, the sport concludes Sunday, Feb. 20, with the women's 30km in freestyle technique.

Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every cross-country skiing event. You can also see a full cross-country skiing streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Cross-Country Skiing Coverage Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Network/Stream Sat, 2/5

2:45a 🏅 Women's Skiathlon USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/6

2:00a 🏅 Men's Skiathlon USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

3:00a 🏅 M/W Individual Sprint (Freestyle) USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, 2/10

2:00a 🏅 Women's 10km (Classical) USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/11

2:00a 🏅 Men's 15km (Classical) USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/12

2:30a 🏅 Women's 4x5km Relay USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

2:00a 🏅 Men's 4x10km Relay USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/16

4:00a 🏅 M/W Team Sprint (Classical) USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/19

1:00a 🏅 Men's 50km (Freestyle) USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/20

1:30a 🏅 Women's 30km (Freestyle) USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

*TV broadcast finals only, 6 a.m.