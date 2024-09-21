Veterans of Honor Flight 19 get to see the memorials dedicated to their service Friday

WASHINGTON DC — The Honor Flight is a national network of independent hubs that work together to honor area veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to Washington DC that they may not be able to afford otherwise.

I traveled to our nation's capitol with the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado as our local veterans connected with other veterans while visiting the hallowed ground.

Friday veterans had the opportunity to walk along the National Mall in DC, it was a very busy and emotional day for the 27 veterans on the trip beginning at the World War II memorial before making their way to the Vietnam Wall.

Many of the veterans on this trip paid their respects for some it was decades in the making.

For Larry Mooring, the 58,318 lives on the wall were the many men and women he served with during his time in Vietnam. One of them is a member of his unit Bobby Braswell who was killed just shy of 22 years old.

"We refitted the track got Bobby Braswell back, and then Braswell was killed," recollected Mooring at the Vietnam Wall.

The solemn day and memories left some with survivor's guilt. But a moment of brightness during a deep day when we discovered a photo book sitting against the wall.

Full of pictures, people, and memories. All familiar from the days Larry Mooring served.

On Sunday, Honor Flight 19 will have a jammed pack day visiting various museums and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before making their way back to Southern Colorado.

You're invited to welcome the veterans as they return home and are expected to arrive at the Colorado Springs Christian School at 7 p.m.

