Veterans from Southern Colorado prepare for Honor Flight 19, you're invited to send them off

COLORADO SPRINGS — Veterans from Southern Colorado are preparing for the trip of a lifetime this upcoming weekend.

Each year, Honor Flight of Southern Colorado takes veterans from Southern Colorado to the nation's capital for a three-day all-expenses paid trip.

On their journey, veterans will get the opportunity to visit the memorials in Washington DC dedicated to their service in World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

This year, a total of 27 veterans will be joining Honor Flight 19. Thursday, the veterans will gather at the Colorado Springs Christian School and you are invited to attend the send-off at 9 a.m.

Organizers encourage you to bring signs, flags, and a good spirit to send these veterans off on a journey they won't forget.

The veterans are expected to arrive in Washington D.C. Thursday evening and will be visiting the many memorials, museums, and other attractions that the nation's capital has to offer.

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.