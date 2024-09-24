Recapping last weekend's Honor Flight of Southern Colorado

WASHINGTON D.C. — 25 men and women who fought for our country were given the trip of a lifetime on this year's Honor Flight of Southern Colorado.

Free of charge, they were able to stay for three days in our nation's capital to visit the monuments that were built in their honor.

They made bonds with one another and the guardians that were helping with this journey, many of which are veterans themselves.

As you know, I have been fortunate enough to follow this remarkable and life changing journey a handful of times now, and this time, once agai,n brought so many of us to tears. Teaching me and those around the them a spec of the importance for what they did for this country.

For them, peace, friendship and understanding.

A homecoming decades in the making, and we can't wait to bring you more of the stories.

