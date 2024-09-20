Local veterans head to Washington D.C. as Honor Flight 19 takes off

WASHINGTON D.C. — 25 local veterans are on their way to Washington D.C. as part of the Honor Flight. There, they will get to visit the memorials built in their honor.

This is an all expenses paid trip for these veterans, including everything from the flights to hotels, meals and bus rides. It's a token of thanks to those who fought for our freedom, and the generosity to honor them started with a send-off.

From family, to friends, to strangers, the streets were lined with excitement.

The 25 veterans from southern Colorado served in Vietnam, Korea and World War II.

We made our way to Denver led by a police and motorcycle escort. At the Denver International Airport (DIA) the admiration spread from the time we got off the bus to the moment we loaded the plane.

Friday, the veterans will go to some of the memorials in Washington D.C. as well as the Air and Space Museum.

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.