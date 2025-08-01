Honor Flight Mission 20: A salute to Southern Colorado veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOAA) — More than 50 veterans went on the trip of a lifetime to the nation's capital in May aboard the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado to see the war memorials built in their honor and to receive the recognition they deserve for serving our country.

The Honor Flight is a free three-day trip for World War II, Korean, and Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C. as a small token of thanks for what these American heroes sacrificed.

The trip gives veterans a chance to heal and talk with other comrades about some of the things they may have never shared about their time in service.

Maggie Bryan More than 50 Southern Colorado veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. for a free three-day trip to see the war memorials built in recognition of their service.

News5's Maggie Bryan and Connor Fay traveled with the group to capture their stories of sacrifice, grief, and healing throughout the trip.

The group received a special send off from their families, fellow veterans, and community members at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs before loading their bags onto two large buses.

Connor Fay Community members and loved ones lined the sidewalk outside the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs to give veterans a special send off the morning of Honor Flight Mission 20.

George Guerrero, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, said he applied two years before he was chosen to go on the trip. He said he was looking forward to connecting with other veterans.

"The companionship and friendships that I hope to form with my fellow soldiers that went through the things that I went through, and we can relate to each other," he said.

Many of the veterans traveled with a guardian, which is a family member or volunteer who accompanies them throughout the trip. Michelle Fraungruber went with her father, Vietnam veteran John Hannan.

"It's such an honor to be able to be with my dad and with all these people who have sacrificed so much," said Fraungruber.

The group received an escort from Colorado Springs Police officers to the Denver International Airport where they boarded a flight to Washington, D.C.

The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado makes it a priority to give veterans the recognition they deserve by making sure there are volunteers to greet them with smiles and signs at nearly every step of the way.

While in Washington, D.C., the group visited several different war memorials, the Arlington National Cemetery, and the National Air and Space Museum. Three World War II veterans traveled aboard Honor Flight Mission 20: Al Duran, George Athey, and Jack Chaffee.

"It just brings tears to my eyes. I'm so happy that I decided to go on this trip," said Athey as he talked about the adults and children who lined up to shake his hand at the World War II Memorial.

Maggie Bryan George Athey, a World War II Navy veteran, shakes the hand of a boy who stood in line to thank him for his service at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Al Duran, who served in the Marine Corps during the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War eras, was able to see some of the D.C. memorials for the first time, including the Marine Corps War Memorial.

"Just to be here and to see that it just is a little bit overwhelming today. I may not ever see this again, but I'm proud to be a part of that. I feel a little bit like I am right there with them," Duran said as he stood at the base of the bronze memorial with 32-foot figures raising a flagpole on Iwo Jima.

Connor Fay Al Duran, a World War II era veteran who served in the Marines, talks with News5's Maggie Bryan near the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial about his emotions seeing the memorial for the first time.

For many veterans who served in the Vietnam War, seeing the names of lost comrades on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall can bring a wave of emotions. Jay Maloney, who was an Army medic, brought a notecard with a list of names so he wouldn't forget anyone.

"The nature of our hospital was we, you know, people arrive, you deal with them, you know, they become stabilized, and then they go somewhere else. I became inured to it. I became hardened. At some point you need to be able to reveal your real emotions about the people you've lost," said Maloney. "Most of us on this flight got to be older, you know, we got to lose our hair. We got to put on weight. They never did."

Connor Fay Ahead of visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during the trip, Jay Maloney, who was an Army medic during the Vietnam War, wrote down the names of several lost friends on a notecard to remember to look for them on the wall.

Connor Fay Many Vietnam veterans on the trip found the names of lost comrades and friends on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall.

Paul Schlegel flew fighter aircraft for the Air Force during the Korean War, a conflict often called the Òforgotten warÓ as it was overshadowed by World War II and the Vietnam War.

"They said we were forgotten, but I didn't forget," said Schlegel. "That trip, that was unbelievable. We were talking all the time about what we went through and what they went through, what we should have done, what we didn't do, and it brought a lot of real memories."

On the flight home, the group of veterans were surprised with large manila envelopes filled with letters from loved ones, old friends, elementary students, and strangers.

Van Kolb, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army, received a special letter from his old pen pal, Karen Alexander-Perry, who he wrote to while overseas. Alexander-Perry's grade school class wrote letters to American soldiers who were overseas during the Vietnam War.

"She was in grade school and in Vietnam they had this pole out there and they had strings hanging down with these letters on it. So I picked this one that had her name on it," said Kolb. "I went and got her silk pajamas and a pair of shoes to go with them."

Maggie Bryan Van Kolb, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army, received a special letter from his old pen pal during "mail call" on the flight home.

Clifford Jaco, a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, received several heartfelt letters, including one from his grandson:

ÒDear Grandpa,



Thank you so much for your service and for being the best Grandpa anyone can ask for. Ever since I've been little, you've been my hero and a person I look up to every day. Thank you for everything you do, and I'm grateful to be called your grandson.Ó

Hundreds of people with flags and signs lined the sidewalks outside Colorado Springs Christian School as the group of veterans arrived back in Colorado Springs.

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado put together a welcome home ceremony with keynote speaker Retired Air Force Lt. General Mike Gould.

"When you all came back, nobody welcomed you home and said thanks. But I pray that you all got a sense of cleansing through this," said Gould. "Service is a lifetime endeavor. Would you agree? You left your blood, sweat and tears on the battlefield, you went back to D.C. and you had some cleansing, but the service doesn't end there. It goes on for your lifetime."

The Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is part of the national Honor Flight Network and relies solely on donations and grants. To see the organization's upcoming events or to donate your time or money, click here.

Denver7's Maggie Bryan contributed to this report.

