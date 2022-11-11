Honor Flight 2022: Once in a lifetime trip to our nation's capitol for local veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It's the stories that took years to tell, but this once-in-a-lifetime trip taken by 26 of our area veterans to our nation's capitol, gave them the space to connect with their comrades and bond over their past.

The Honor Flight Network is a national network of independent Hubs working together to honor our nation’s veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C., a trip many of our veterans may not otherwise be able to take.

Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the chance to share this momentous trip with other veterans, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with each other.

Morning news anchor Brie Groves and Photojournalist Ryan Mutch went along for the flight and witnessed the incredible moments experienced by our southern Colorado heroes. This is a piece of the journey, telling their stories.

The long weekend included visits to sites such as the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, and the Vietnam Memorial.

We also visited the United States Navy Memorial, the United States Air Force Memorial, and the Arlington National Cemetery. The visit also included the Tomb of the Unknown, and we witnessed the changing of the Guard.

Your donations enable the Honor Flight Network to continue the mission to transport our nation’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. At this time, the Honor Flight Network is serving veterans from WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam era veterans.

____

