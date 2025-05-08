Honor Flight 20 to depart for Washington D.C. on Thursday, a salute to Southern Colorado veterans' service

EL PASO COUNTY — Thursday morning, more than 50 veterans from across Southern Colorado will take off on the honor flight of Southern Colorado.

The group of World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam heroes will embark on a three-day, all-expense-paid trip to our nation's capital to see the monuments built in their honor.

News5 has been blessed to take part in a handful of the Southern Colorado Honor Flights over the years and witness the life-changing journey as these men and women find a sense of peace and camaraderie decades in the making.

Watch Last Year's Mission: Honor Flight 19: A Salute to Service and Sacrifice

This is an all-expenses-paid trip for these veterans, everything from the flights to hotels, meals, and bus rides. It's just a small token of thanks to those who fought for our freedom.

This is a chance for veterans to bond with one another. To remember friends and comrades lost, and share stories and experiences with each other.

The journey begins Thursday morning at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, where a crowd is expected to welcome and cheer on the veterans as they begin their big journey.

Our Maggie Bryan will be with Honor Flight 20 every step of the way, and we'll check in with her for more on the weekend in store and what goes into making this all-expense-paid trip happen.

The Honor Flight Network is a national network of independent hubs working together to honor our veterans. Our local chapter is the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado.

If you are up and about already and want to catch one of the veterans before they leave, be at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame by 7:30 a.m. as buses will load and depart around 8:00 a.m. Bring a US flag and a smile.

