All women's Honor Flight celebrates heroes in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States is home to more than two-million women who are veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Often, the challenges those women faced and the sacrifices they made go unrecognized.

The first all-women's Honor Flight of Southern Colorado was hosted in Washington D.C. on Friday, April 21. The Honor Flight of Colorado Springs is a three-day tour of Washington D.C. for veterans to visit their memorials free of cost.

The 29 women being honored started the day with a complimentary breakfast. They will continue the day by being escorted to see monuments created in honor of their and other veterans' service.

The tour includes visits to the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial, and the Women in Military Service for America Memorial.

The honored women include veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

"Our Vietnam veterans probably have the most emotional reactions because they were never welcomed home. They were shunned when they came home," said Cindy Long a board member of the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado.

Participants who are veterans of the Vietnam War said this experience was uniquely significant to them because upon returning from deployment, they were not initially offered this level of gratitude for their service.

Honor Flight participants are scheduled to return to Colorado Springs on Saturday, April 22 to take part in a 'welcome home' event hosted at the Sierra High School gym.

Organizers said they are hoping to fill the gym with up to 1,300 people. There will be an all-women’s color guard, a military band, and a special guest speaker at the event.

Honorees say support from the Colorado Springs community is incredibly meaningful.

News5's Caroline Peters is with the all-female group in Washington D.C. to help tell their stories. News5 will bring you the latest in updates and stories from this event.

Brie Groves joined and covered the Honor Flight of October of 2022.

