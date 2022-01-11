Hockey 101: Who's qualified for Team USA?

It was initially thought that NHL players would be returning to the Olympics for the 2022 Winter Games. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NHLers will once again pass on international competition.

But even still, the U.S. remains one of the world's top hockey countries and figures to make some legitimate noise come puck drop in February — particularly on the women's side.

Below are all the players selected to Team USA for the Winter Olympics. Note that the list of players currently set to compete is subject to change.

Women

Forwards

Abbey Murphy

Abby Roque

Alex Carpenter

Amanda Kessel

Brianna Decker

Dani Cameranesi

Grace Zumwinkle

Hannah Brandt

Hayley Scamurra

Hilary Knight

Jesse Compher

Kelly Pannek

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Defense

Caroline Harvey

Cayla Barnes

Jincy Dunne

Lee Stecklein

Megan Bozek

Megan Keller

Savannah Harmon

Goalies

Alex Cavallini

Maddie Rooney

Nicole Hensley

Men

The men's roster has yet to be announced.