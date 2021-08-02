Hassan secures 5K gold, first in quest for historic triple

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands has checked one of three boxes in her unprecedented track triple attempt, capturing gold in the 5000m Monday night in Tokyo on a rain-soaked Olympic Stadium track for her first ever Games medal.

The 2017 world bronze medalist waited until the end to kick as usual, blowing by the field in the last 200 meters to finish in 14:36.79.

Earlier in the day she fell during the prelims of the 1500m and was forced to use precious energy, roaring back to take the win.

She's the reigning world champion in both of her next events, the 1500m and 10,000m.

Born in Ethiopia, Hassan is the world record-holder in the mile.

Kenyan Hellen Obiri earned silver in 14:38.36 while Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay took bronze in 14:38.87.

