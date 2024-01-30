Grammys 2024: From how to watch the music-filled show to who's nominated, here's what to know

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2024 Grammy Awards are fast approaching — and it's never too early to plan your viewing experience. Hosted once again by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The main show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can watch live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the 2024 Grammy Awards the day after the ceremony. The Associated Press will also stream a three-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage.