A global game: Paris Olympics set to feature historic amount of NBA talent

Serbia's Nikola Jokic (R) and Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo run during a pre-Olympic friendly basketball game between Serbia and Greece at the Belgrade Arena in Belgrade on July 22, 2024.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 24, 2024

In a milestone for the globalization of the NBA, the Paris Olympics will be the first Olympics where more than half of the men's 5x5 basketball players across all countries have NBA regular-season game experience. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

