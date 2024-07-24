In a milestone for the globalization of the NBA, the Paris Olympics will be the first Olympics where more than half of the men's 5x5 basketball players across all countries have NBA regular-season game experience. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
A global game: Paris Olympics set to feature historic amount of NBA talent
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 24, 2024
