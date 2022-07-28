Watch Now
Mental health evaluation not ready in Stauch case, hearing delayed

Letecia Stauch is expected to appear for an entry of plea on November 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 16:14:17-04

EL PASO COUNTY — The mental health evaluation for Leticia Stauch, the El Paso County woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, is still not ready from the State Hospital.

The judge is recommending they wait to schedule another hearing until the report is ready so the proper travel arrangements can be made.

The defense has agreed to wait and says they were expecting the hospital to turn over the test results they already had for the evaluation.

If the report is not ready in four weeks, the judge stated he would ask the doctor in charge why the report isn't ready.

The date for the next hearing has not been set.

