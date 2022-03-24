Ford recalls over 200K trucks and SUV's for their third brakes issue

Ford has issued a recall for over 200,000 of its trucks and SUV’s because of a brake fluid leak. The recall could possibly includes F-150s from 2016 to 2018, Expeditions from 2016 to 2017, and Lincoln Navigators from 2016 to 2017.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a loss of brake fluid could result in a change in your brake pedal while driving and require more distance and effort to stop your vehicle.

Currently, there has been at least four reports of low-speed accidents that have occurred because of the issue but no injuries have been reported.

If your car is impacted, the dealers will replace the brake master cylinder free of charge. As well as the brake booster if your master cylinder is leaking, free of charge.

Notification letter will be mailed April 25, 2022, to the owner of the listed cars possible effected.

