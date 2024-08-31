Flash flood rampaged through idyllic canyon of azure waterfalls; search for hiker ends in heartbreak

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A flash flood near the Grand Canyon sent hikers scrambling for shelter in rocky nooks and crannies and swept away a 33-year-old hiker.

The flow of water was ferocious but not unusual in a verdant canyon that's home to the Havasupai Tribe.

The reservation is one of the most remote in the continental U.S. and is cherished by visitors worldwide for its azure waterfalls. Flooding turned the idyllic falls into a monstrous brown froth and touched off a search-and-rescue efforts beyond the reach of cellphones in canyons accessible only by foot, mule and helicopter. Recreational rafters resolved the search for the lone missing hiker.

___





Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect. How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.