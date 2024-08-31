Watch Now
Flash flood rampaged through idyllic canyon of azure waterfalls; search for hiker ends in heartbreak

This photo provided by Michael Langer shows a flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park, Thursday, Aug 22, 2024 on the Havasupai Reservation in Arizona. (Michael Langer via AP)
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A flash flood near the Grand Canyon sent hikers scrambling for shelter in rocky nooks and crannies and swept away a 33-year-old hiker.

The flow of water was ferocious but not unusual in a verdant canyon that's home to the Havasupai Tribe.

The reservation is one of the most remote in the continental U.S. and is cherished by visitors worldwide for its azure waterfalls. Flooding turned the idyllic falls into a monstrous brown froth and touched off a search-and-rescue efforts beyond the reach of cellphones in canyons accessible only by foot, mule and helicopter. Recreational rafters resolved the search for the lone missing hiker.

