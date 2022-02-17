Finland's Jon Sallinen takes out camera operator in halfpipe mishap

Finnish freestyle skier Jon Sallinen sent a camera operator flying during his first run in Thursday's halfpipe qualifying after misjudging one of his tricks.

Sallinen was halfway through his run when he lost control on the left lip of the pipe, soaring over the edge and clipping the camera to send the operator crashing to the snow.

Sallinen dropped back into the pipe to complete his run and the judges were very unimpressed, giving him a score of 18 out of 100, and the camera operator was soon back up on their feet again as qualifying continued.

"I wasn't even sure if I was gonna ski on my second run after my crash, I hope the cameraman is OK, I landed directly on him," Sallinen said, blaming the overcast, snowy weather at the Genting Snow Park for the crash.