FBI arrests Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was arrested by the FBI at his home Thursday morning.

The FBI also conducted a search warrant at the home, an FBI spokesperson confirmed told Scripps station WXYZ. It's unclear what charges Kelley could be facing.

Kelley was in D.C. during the riots at the U.S. Capitol last year. He told MLive he did not go through barricades and left when things started getting crazy.

Kelley is a real estate broker who gained prominence in Republican circles during the COVID-19 pandemic for organizing a protest at the Michigan Capitol over the lockdowns. He also recently skipped a Republican debate at the Mackinac Policy Conference over vaccine and testing requirements.

Kelley is one of five Republicans left in the field after five other candidates were left off the August primary ballot due to invalid signatures.

This story was originally reported on wxyz.com.