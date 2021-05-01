Fan School: A safe social media network for students

COLORADO SPRINGS — You've got Facebook for your family, you've got twitter for politics, and LinkedIn for work, but what about a social media app for school?

Mark Hardy is the CEO of Fan School App, a platform designed just for kids, that brings innovation and education together in one setting.

In an interview with our news partners, Hardy says the app is a social media network for students. Kids who use the app can safely connect with professionals in the field they're interested in, and can share their science projects on their profiles.

"We're creating a system where it's not a learning management system, it's a learning ownership system," Hardy explained. "A big part of that ownership is being able to create, publish, and showcase the work that you do in school or even outside of school," he explained.

Hardy says more needs to be done to give students the chance to show off what they've learned, and hopes Fan School can provide that missing resource.

Students can join for free. For more information, click here.