Wyoming gas line inferno seen from Colorado

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyoming — A natural gas pipeline rupture sparked a fire west of Cheyenne early Sunday morning, burning for several hours near mile marker 350 on Interstate 80.

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Union Pacific. By 9 a.m., the flames had been extinguished, leaving some isolated smoldering areas.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office

No injuries were reported. There were no road closures nor evacuations.

The fire could be seen in parts of Larimer County, Colorado, including Loveland, overnight, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Union Pacific said one of its "mixed-commodity" trains was southwest of Cheyenne when the rupture happened about 40 feet away. The heat from the fire made it too dangerous to operate over the track, a spokesperson said.

Denver7

There was no derailment. However, video from AirTracker7 showed at least three rail cars were badly damaged in the fire.

Laramie County Fire District #10 said the pipeline ignited "in close proximity to rail cars carrying hazardous materials, placing responders and the surrounding area at heightened risk."

“This was a significant and dangerous event, and we are grateful for the quick actions of our first responders and partner agencies. Their teamwork ensured the safety of the community and prevented further escalation,” Caeden Quist, Laramie County Fire District 10 incident commander division chief, said.

Kinder Morgan, an energy infrastructure company, stated that the Colorado Interstate Gas Company is investigating the potential pipeline failure and has shut off the natural gas flow to the nearby segment, notifying regulatory agencies.

Denver7

Fire crews remain on the scene, along with Union Pacific, for cleanup operations. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the railroad and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Union Pacific said it also plans to inspect the track to determine if repairs are necessary once firefighters give the "all-clear."