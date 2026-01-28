Warning signs going up at Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge warning of possible radioactive contamination

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Warning signs are going up in the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge warning people of possible radioactive contamination.

The Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center said this move is a direct response to requests from residents in the area.

Here is a look at the warning sign.

City of Westminster

The signs warn that people may be exposed to radioactive materials and encourage hikers, bikers and equestrians to make informed decisions before entering.

Starting back in 1951, spanning nearly four decades, the Rocky Flats Plant used massive amounts of radioactive and toxic materials to make United States nuclear weapons.

The facility was shut down in 1989 after an FBI raid for environmental crimes.

Many public health advocates and activists have argued over the years that the site was not properly cleaned before it was converted to a wildlife refuge.

According to the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center, seven local school districts have stopped taking field trips to Rocky Flats. More recently, several cities surrounding Rocky Flats withdrew support from a proposed Greenway Trail that is supposed to run across the site.

The City of Westminster said the new signage will also be posted at the bridge over Indiana Street within the coming weeks.

