U.S. Forest Service wants feedback on the proposed Pikes Peak Vegetation Management and Restoration Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service is asking for feedback on the Pikes Peak Vegetation Management and Restoration Project, located on the Pikes Peak Ranger District, between December 5 and December 17.

The Forest Service is looking for feedback on the proposal to continue refining the proposal before starting the environmental analysis. El Paso, Teller, and Douglas counties are all in the project area on the Pikes Peak Ranger District.

Treatments would occur on approximately 195,000 acres of USFS-managed lands and non-USFS land where agreements are in place.

USFS is proposing a combination of vegetation treatments and prescribed fires to protect communities, watersheds, wildlife and recreation.

Within the area, treatments will occur in the Hurricane Canyon Research Natural Area, as well as the Manitou Experimental Forest and Colorado Roadless management areas.

Additional activities happening within the project area could include the decommissioning and/or rehabilitation of non-system roads or trails to restore sustainable forest conditions; resilience to fire, insects, disease, while simultaneously providing for wildlife, recreation and sustainable watershed conditions.

To learn more about the project and to make your comments, visit the Forest Service's project website.

___

____

