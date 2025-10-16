Southwestern Colorado officials assessing damage from heavy rains as flood watches, warnings remain in effect

ARCHULETA and LA PLATA COUNTIES, Colo. — Water flows in the San Juan River continued to recede Wednesday, but weather forecasters warned isolated showers expected later in the day could lead to more localized flooding over areas already saturated by water in southwestern Colorado.

Residents in Archuleta County were able to return home Tuesday evening after officials there determined water levels were acceptable enough to lift mandatory evacuation orders that went into effect Monday night.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, water levels in the San Juan River were at 9.19 feet, below the levels the National Weather Service (NWS) determines action must be taken by public officials to keep the public safe from potential flooding.

United States Geological Survey

But weather forecasters said earlier in the day isolated showers and thunderstorms would become widespread over the San Juan Mountains, bringing more rain to areas affected by the record-breaking floods.

A flood warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for areas west and north of Highway 160 in Mineral County, north of Pagosa Springs, as “excessive rainfall” there has the potential to cause stream and creeks to rise once again across the region, according to weather service officials.

A flood watch also remains in effect through Wednesday evening for the eastern San Juans above and below 10,000 feet, as well as for the Upper Rio Grande Valley, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue well into the evening for the area, which could see an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall on top of already saturated soils and full waterways, forecasters said.



Though the rain could pose a problem, forecasters said the threat from these storms “will mostly be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph,” though large hail and localized flash flooding will also be possible.

Emergency crews from both Archuleta and La Plata counties continued to assess floodwater damage brought by nonstop, heavy downpours to the region caused by back-to-back tropical storms that began Saturday and began to tapper off by Wednesday morning.

The floods have so far destroyed two homes and caused floodwater damage to nearly 100 others, according to officials.

LA PLATA COUNTY RESIDENTS STILL UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS

Over 390 homes northeast of Vallecito Reservoir in La Plata County remain under mandatory evacuation orders as water levels in the area remain high.

La Plata County officials said Tuesday emergency workers were still seeing additional breaches along Vallecito Creek that had not flooded Saturday and added they were working hard to come up with a re-entry plan for evacuees. Those plans would be notified to residents via CodeRED alerts, they added.

“It is anticipated that evacuations will be lifted for resident access only on Thursday, October 16 for all residents at 8AM,” La Plata County officials said in a news release.

Residents who needed access to their homes earlier than Thursday to get necessary items like medications were able to briefly return on Wednesday, but could only do so if they lived in the south and west divisions of the county, as prevalent flooding in Vallecito Creek was still making it impossible for residents to ingress into the east division of the county.

Jerry McBride/AP Firefighter Chris Canawa, with Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, walks through floodwater at Vallecito Reservoir after checking on residents of a house being evacuated near Bayfield, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP)

Besides conducting safety assessments of the flooded area, crews were also making sure wastewater treatment systems and wells were working properly, roads and bridges were repaired, downed trees and other debris was cleared, and line breaks were reconnected.

Lifting those evacuation orders is a decision based on a number of factors besides the safety of the public and first responders, deputies said Tuesday.

“Are the private roads passable and safe? Are the homes on private wells and septic systems that may be unusable, or do they have water and sewer provided?” a spokesperson from the county’s emergency operations center said.

Officials said emergency responders and damage assessment teams from both La Plata County and the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District still need more time to assess how safe the area might be prior to lifting evacuations, and quoted the fire district’s chief by saying that, “Recovery can be as dangerous as the event if people aren’t careful.”

ROAD CLOSURES REMAIN IN LA PLATA COUNTY AFTER FLOODS

In an update Tuesday, deputies said several private roads are still impassable after Vallecito Creek and Grimes Creek jumped their banks due to the continuous rain: Ponderosa Homes Road, Ponderosa Homes Drive, West Grimes Road, West Vallecito Creek Road and River Bed Road.

Crews are also still working on evaluating the safety of all impacted county bridges and roads and are doing repair work and rock and mud removal along the way.

“There is quite a bit of minor flooding in other areas of La Plata County and CR 124 is closed at mile marker 4 due to severe road damage,” deputies said Tuesday. “Road and bridge crews saved the bridge on CR 124 near mile marker 8, but the road may not open prior to the annual winter closure.”

Officials are urging motorists to drive slowly and carefully as they may encounter debris and mud on the roads throughout the county.

La Plata County deputies said the Colorado Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (COVOAD) was working on a response page for residents affected by the floods through this link, though people can also call the Crisis Cleanup line at 970-283-7325. Other resources are available through 211 Colorado, by calling 211 or by going to their website.

Wednesday’s showers will diminish southwest to northeast through the evening and overnight as the front moves through, with most showers changing over to snow by morning over the higher terrain along and north of I-70, according to the NWS.

POLIS ADMINISTRATION EXTENDS TAX DEADLINES FOR THOSE AFFECTED

Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster in southwestern Colorado due to the unprecedented floods, and as a result of the declaration, the Colorado Department of Revenue is offering help to people and businesses by extending deadlines for some state tax filings to December 31.

“We are supporting the Coloradans who have been impacted by these devastating floods every way we can, and that includes extending our state’s tax deadlines,” Gov. Polis said in a statement. "I continue monitoring the situation very closely, and emergency and our public safety resources are actively engaged in response and recovery efforts."

The tax deadline extension will apply to income tax extensions due on October 15 and sales taxes due on October 20.

The extension will allow taxpayers to ask for penalty waivers for other taxes and fees due during October, including, for example, marijuana, fuel, and the retailer delivery fee by contacting the state department of revenue at 303-238-7378 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The relief is for state taxes only, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said Tuesday. It does not apply in cities or counties that collect their own taxes.