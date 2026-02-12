Pueblo public health provides warning after dead skunk tests positive for Avian Influenza

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is sharing a warning for residents on how to keep their animals safe after a dead skunk tested positive for avian influenza.

The animal was found near the Arkansas River and Pueblo Boulevard and reported on Wednesday, February 4.

On Tuesday, February 11, test results showed the skunk tested positive for the virus. The public health department wanted to remind residents of how to keep themselves, pets, and livestock safe.

Avian influenza, also commonly known as bird flu, is a virus that traditionally spreads from animal to animal. But there are rare cases of humans contracting the virus after usually coming into direct contact with infected birds or other infected animals.

The public health department is encouraging people to be vigilant and provide some safety tips if they are concerned about an animal that might be infected.



Exposure to infected, sick, or dead animals is the main risk factor for getting avian influenza.

Exposure to contaminated surfaces is another risk.

Do not touch surfaces or materials contaminated with saliva, mucous, or animal feces from birds or other animals with confirmed or suspected avian influenza A virus infection.

Wear gloves and use a shovel to dispose of dead birds or wildlife on private property. To avoid additional contamination, dead birds should be double-bagged and placed in outdoor trash bins with other household trash.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after contact with birds or animals. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

“Avian influenza A viruses usually spread between birds, not people. Humans rarely get avian influenza, but when they do, it's usually through direct contact with infected birds or other infected animals,” stated Scott Cowan, Program Manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The department is asking people in the city and the county to keep an eye out for more animals potential exhibiting signs of the virus.

If you see large groups of dead birds or wildlife, or want more information about the virus, you are asked to call the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at (719)-583-4307.

